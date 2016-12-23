Glow In The Dark 'Sultry Creatures'

Last month, Sonar Kollektiv released the sophomore album from Harry Miller (a.k.a. Glow In The Dark), titled Into Existence.

The new LP follows in quick succession Miller's debut album, Future Bliss, which was released by Sonar Kollektiv in February this year, with another collection of forward-thinking pop electronics. Like on his debut, Miller stylish weaves through genre cues on Into Existence, putting his idiosyncratic spin on funk, disco, soul, and leftfield pop. With Into Existence and his debut, Miller has carved out an enticing sonic signature that has us hanging for more.

You can pick the album up here, with "Sultry Creatures" available as a free download below.

Sultry Creatures