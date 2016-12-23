H4L 'Hell For Leather' (Alternative mix)

After Discrete Circuit kicked off ASTRAY, another offshoot of the Berlin party series AWAY, with two EPs, next up is H4L with a four-track EP. Over the course of the release, the Berlin-based live studio project explores some tougher, jam-driven experiments.

“Hell For Leather" is the closing track of the release, topping off the package with IDM-rooted drum patterns and leftfield yet industrial jazz design. Coinciding with the EP's release, an alternative version of "Hell For Leather" is available for download via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting:

A. Wild Hunt

AA. Sahara Pump Theory

B. Wild Hunt (Mark Broom Remix)

BB. Hell For Leather