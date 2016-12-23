Hans Berg 'Pathfinder'

Back in September, UFO Station Recordings dropped Hans Berg's Pathfinder EP.

The EP represented the label's fifth release and the second solo EP by Berg and presented three tripped-out originals alongside a remix from Ed Davenport's Inland alias. Berg's originals feature chunky beats and warped, emotive synth lines, while Davenport takes the title track down a deep techno rabbit hole.

In support of the EP, Berg has offered up the title track as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Pathfinder