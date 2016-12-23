Irammm 'Far Marcha'

Irammm is a new alias from an artist who lands on the Shaded Explorations label with a full-length entitled Les Deserts D'Irammm. It arrives in December and is an enthralling listen that takes you deep into a singular ambient techno world.

This mysterious artist has worked on other projects before now, and as Irammm has previously released a track on Shaded Exploration’s Soundscapes For Escape Vol. 3. The idea behind this new album is to "invite you into the archives of Irammm." It is “a kind of a testimony of the life over here, alone in the desert, maybe buried, struggling for water amidst the illusion of an oasis” and was written as a cathartic exercise to release pain and find peace and sorrow in sound, and that is something all listeners will resonate with such is the evocative nature of all nine tracks.

Tracklisting

01. Homa Domo

02. Bon Akvo

03. Enter Agua Ilusion

04. Hiego Dunes

05. Miraglo Ota

06. Far Marcha

07. Jour Au Matinu

08. Ebla Sands

09. Irammm Est mort

Ahead of the album's December 15 release, you can grab "Far Marcha" via the WeTransfer button below.

Far Marcha