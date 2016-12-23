James Braun 'Tearjerker'

After a five-year hiatus, Tartelet mainstay James Braun returns with the EP Tearjerker, announcing his debut album for 2018.

JB (James Braun) has been part of the label since its conception in 2007 and has contributed immensely to its development. Over the years, his sound has continuously morphed—from cheeky tech house to emotional Detroit-inspired house escapades—always reflecting his originality and musicianship.

The Tearjerker EP is said to be "a testament to JB’s musical journey." Rooted in classic U.S. house and techno, the EP delivers elaborate melodies not found in earlier productions. The tracks were all produced at the newly opened Panalama Studio in Copenhagen, which JB runs alongside Lasse Walentin.

Ahead of the EP's November 16 release, you can download the title track below. It's a cut that showcases JB’s signature heavy groove and bass, combined with rich pads and playful synth melodies.

Tearjerker