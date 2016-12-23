Jaw Gems 'Lead Sister' (Brady Watt Remix)

Last month Alpha Pup Records released Jaw Gems' HEATWEAVER Remixes, a sprawling remix album featuring reworks from rappers and producers such as Daedelus, GOD.DAMN.CHAN, The Grid, Brady Watt, Milo, and more—the original HEATWEAVER album dropped back in August of 2016. The cuts on the album flow through a range of styles and genres, from LA beat-scene-influenced grooves, to hazy melodic outings, flowing rhymes, and weirdo rap.

In support of the release, Alpha Pup has offered up Brady Watt's dazzling remix of "Lead Sister," a free-flowing, hard-to-define cut that truly bends the mind. You can grab the remix via WeTransfer below, with the album available to purchase here.

Lead Sister (Brady Watt Remix)