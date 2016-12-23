João Paulo Esteves da Silva, Mário Franco, and Samuel Rohrer 'The Fireplace'

João Paulo Esteves da Silva, Mário Franco, and Samuel Rohrer will soon release the LP Brightbird.

The album is said to combine all the qualities that are currently making this most classical chamber-music format of jazz so successful: intuitive understanding; transparent flows of communication between the musicians, their actions, and reactions; soloistic sequences that continue the balanced flow of sounds; as well as musical culture and noblesse.

We're told to expect "lyrical introspection as well as an intricate groove."

This album will be followed up by a 12“ EP with two remixes by Max Loderbauer, to be released next year.

Ahead of the album's November 17 release via arjunamusic records, you can download the opener "The Fireplace" via the WeTransfer button below, with an album teaser streaming above.

The Fireplace