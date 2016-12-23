Joplyn 'Too Close' (Robot Koch Remix)

Berlin-based indie electronica artist Joplyn has teamed up with German producer-composer Robot Koch on an ambient, synth-heavy remix of her single "Too Close."

Joplyn recently returned with her dark, mysterious sound following a rare collaboration with the legendary techno duo Booka Shade, which peaked at number one in the iTunes Electronic Chart and received over 100,000 Spotify streams. She's now teamed up with Koch, a household name in electronica with a career spanning almost two decades, described by the late John Peel as “wonderful and strange—pop music from the future." Signed to Berlin-based label Monkeytown, the producer-composer-artist has worked with the likes of Max Richter and Modeselektor, to name a few.

Too Close (Robot Koch Remix)