La Mverte 'Past the Circles'

Last month, Her Majesty’s Ship released La Mverte's debut album, The Inner Out.

The Inner Out continues a stellar 2017 for Her Majesty's Ship, following on from album's by DBFC and Yan Wagner—Wagner also released two EPs on the label in 2017. Across 10 tracks, La Mverte lays down warped disco, weirdo post-punk, and more house-inclined cuts all ripe for the floor.

In support of the album, La Mverte has offered up a haunting, tripped-out disco cut titled "Past the Circles" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up The Inner Out here.

Past the Circles