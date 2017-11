Returning to Apollo with his second release and the delivery of his first full-length album is Chicago artist Leaf Project. Formerly known as J Rod on Dotbleep, Jared Wheeler (a.k.a Leaf Project) has assembled an LP entitled Humanoïds.

We're told to expect an LP that "relics somewhere in the sound of house legend Gemini and London’s infamous Peacefrog label."

With the LP out now, you can grab "Traveler" via the WeTransfer button below.

Traveler