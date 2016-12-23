The fourth release on Beats Of No Nation (BONN) arrives from Bordeaux artist Leon Revol.

Titled Lou Bet Sou, the EP fits perfectly with Beats Of No Nation's ethos, presenting a collection of raw idiosyncratic house music that touches on disco and more beat-driven styles. Over the years, Revol's music has popped up on labels like Kolour, Secret Reels, Future Disco, and Monologues, and this latest firmly places him as one of the most exciting newcomers in house music.

In support of the release, Beats Of No Nation has offered up a remix of the EP's title track from label boss Jad & The, who reits the original to a smooth-as-silk broken-beat framework.

You can pick the EP up here, with the remix available below.

Leon Revol - Lou Bet Sou (Jad & The Remix)