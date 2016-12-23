Lucianblomkamp 'Sick of What I Don't Understand'

Last month, Lucianblomkamp released part one of his new album, Sick of What I Don't Understand.

Dropping via Good Manners Records and Different Recordings, the Australian producer's third album is themed around difficult transformations and self-realisation, essentially commenting on and documenting the processes Lucian went through to reach the next level in his musical ambitions. It's documenting a journey of getting to a point where he feels he can express his whole self through his music, as he explains:

"What I get out of music and what I aim to get out of making music has varied a lot over the years. When I was younger, I had a much more black and white idea of the music I wanted to make and what purpose I wanted it to serve. While I was without a doubt living through the emotions heard on previous releases, there was a lot I wasn’t expressing artistically. I feel everyone creates art based on their surroundings and circumstances, so with that in mind, there was a lot of regret knowing that there was so much creatively left unsaid. Although, over time and through particular collaborations, I’ve begun to feel far more comfortable expressing other sides of myself. The 3 parts to ‘Sick of What I Don’t Understand’ essentially document this change over time. Part 1 is the beginning of this transition."

In support of the release, Lucian has offered up the beautiful ambient title track as one of today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up Sick of What I Don't Understand here.

