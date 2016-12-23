Maelstrom 'Snow Falls Across The Border' (PTU Remix)

Back in May, Maelstrom released his debut album, titled Her Empty Eyes. The 11-track LP presented a collection of cuts that referenced techno, industrial, and ambient, while harking back to Maelstrom's love of graphic novels via the album's concept: a score to an imaginary novel taking place between 1936 and 1939 in which a female photojournalist named Maria navigates and documents war-torn Spain.

Now, the album's closing track, "Snow Falls Across The Border," gets the remix treatment by new Russian duo PTU—made up of Alina Izolenta and Kamil Ea. The remix follows on from a devastatingly brilliant album on Nina Kraviz' Trip label and takes the engulfing atmospheres of Maelstrom's original and refits them to an unrelenting techno framework.

You can grab the remix via WeTransfer below.

Snow Falls Across The Border (PTU Remix)