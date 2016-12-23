Marco Bailey 'Ryoko'

Earlier this month, Marco Bailey released his fifth studio album, Temper, via his label and events project Materia.

Temper features seventeen tracks that stretch out across Bailey's sonic spectrum, organically flowing through dreamlike ambient explorations, stripped-back electro, low-key beat tracks, and the driving techno for which he is most known. Sitting at a run-time of an hour and a half, Temper is a perfect definition of where Bailey's sound is currently at.

You can pick up the LP here, with album cut "Ryoko" available via WeTransfer below.

Ryoko