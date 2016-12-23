Minimono 'Still Mine'

The latest release from Italian duo Minimono is a four-track vinyl-only EP on Elephant Moon, titled After The Light.

The EP follows on from a deep and trippy outing on Inner Balance with four cuts of groove-led smooth-as-silk house. From the funky bassline and shimmering pads of the title track to the slowed-down breakbeat grooves of closing cut, "I See You," After The Light once again shows that the Bosconi label heads have an enviable amount of high-quality house music flowing out of their studio.

You can pick the EP up here, with a bonus unreleased cut titled "Still Mine" available via WeTransfer below.

Still Mine