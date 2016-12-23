Last month, Italian vinyl-only label PanickPanick! released its second EP, a three-track various artist outing featuring cuts from Noha & Alex, Wareika, and Franky Greiner.

PanickPanick! launched in February this year with Noha & Alex's Panick EP, a four-track outing that signalled the label's focus on minimalistic club music. The latest continues this trend with three varied house cuts ripe for the floor.

In support of the EP, PanickPanick! have offered up Noha & Alex' "Thanks for nothing," a silky deep house cut, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the EP here.

Thanks for nothing