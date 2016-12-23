Patient & S.Knoll 'A Side Effect' feat. Circe

Last month on October 17, Brooklyn-based radio show and label Ethereal Beatbox launched its first 12", a split EP from label heads Patient and S.Knoll.

On the EP, which is simply titled Split, both Patient and S.Knoll provide two originals each, flirting with ambient-tinged jungle, floating breakbeats, and trippy, mechanical techno across the four tracks. The EP is out now as a vinyl-only release, with snippets available to hear below.

In support of the EP, Patient and S.Knoll have teamed up for a collaborative effort titled "A Side Effect" feat. Circe and are offering it as today's XLR8R download. Like the tracks on the EP, "A Side Effect" straddles genres with effortless style, flowing through broken beat rhythms, warped synths, and mind-bending acid lines across its six-and-a-half minute run time.

You can pick up the Split EP here, with "A Side Effect" available via WeTransfer below.

A Side Effect feat. Circe