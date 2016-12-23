PBR Streetgang 'Late Night Party Line'(Man Power Remix)

PBR Streetgang—the moniker of acclaimed production/DJ duo Bonar Bradberry and Tom Thorpe—have been making moves and making music together for almost a decade now. But the time has come for them to release their long-awaited debut album Late Night Party Line, which features guest vocals by Mattie Safer from The Rapture on future single "Everything Changes," Danielle Moore from Crazy P and hotly tipped newcomer Lilly Juniper.

Says Bonar: “This album is a reflection of music we love, love to play and has influenced us. It's been really interesting to make something that gives you a full hour listening experience.” Tom: “We'd been talking about making an album for a while, so when we started the process in the studio we quickly found our flow and everything came together naturally. Making the album was simply a lot of fun—I hope people can feel that!"

Late Night Party Line—also the name of their current Loleatta Holloway-sampling single—will be released via Skint/BMG on December 1. Late Night Party Line which was released as a super-limited vinyl release back in August, will be reissued on all streaming and digital platforms with a brand new remix from Man Power—which you can grab below.

Tracklisting

01. Human Being feat Lilly Juniper

02. I Left My Heart

03 Trans Function

04. Everything Changes feat Mattie Safer

05. Special FLX

06. Montu feat. Ron Basejam

07. Money, Casino, Brass

08. Pork Chop Express

09. Late Night Party Line

10. Ferric feat Danielle Moore

Late Night Party Line (Man Power Remix)