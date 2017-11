Robert David, a Romanian DJ-producer, and owner of Unfelde Records, has teamed up with friend Adrian Diaconu on a new track, titled "Bacterial Motion."

"We have made two edits because we could not decide which one is better. One of us says edit one; the other one says the second one is better."

A loopy minimal cut, you can grab "Edit One" via the WeTransfer button below.

Bacterial Motion (Edit1)