Rodney Hazard 'Agua' feat. A+A

Rodney Hazard is a multifaceted artist with a focus on music and art direction. Drawing from a wide range of inspiration, Rodney's work is a direct reflection of his left-field way of thinking. The son of a Haitian mother and an American Indian/African American father, he fused the rhythms of these cultures with the futuristic sounds of bands like Radiohead, Mount Kimbie, and As Tall As Lions as well as using sounds from his West Indian roots. By day he works at VICE media as an Art Director and by night he DJs.

"Agua" featuring Roc Nation's A+A is one of many singles that will be rolled out over in anticipation of the release of Saint or Savage, Rodney Hazard's new LP. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Agua