Sébastien Léger 'Motorway'

French DJ-producer Sébastien Léger has scored the soundtrack to the fictional game "Vastatron."

Away from his diverse musical palette which encompasses a wide range of electronic sounds, Sébastien’s other passion is retro video gaming. More than just a hobby, Sébastien not only owns his own arcade room complete with full-size classic machines, he has now scored the stunning soundtrack for the fictional video game titled "Vastatron." Comprising of seven originally composed tracks, each production is said to provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the fictional world of "Vastatron."

"Motorway," a dramatic offering fused together by fluttering synth melodies, is taken from the LP and can be downloaded in full via the WeTransfer button below.

Motorway