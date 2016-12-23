Selidos '801'

Finnish producer, A&R, and DJ Anton Seling (a.k.a Selidos) is one of Finland’s best-kept secrets when it comes to house and techno. His versatile sound draws influences from the earlier house, techno, and minimal records with a hint of tribal mixed in. The same goes for his DJ sets with styles ranging from smooth to trippy to raw peak time cuts.

Turku, Finland is where Selidos calls home and also is the location of his monthly DJ residency with the highly accredited Paino. nightclub.

Today, he's offering up "801," a soothing and melodic lo-fi house cut that is available for download below.