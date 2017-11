Jelly Bean Farm will present another release by a producer from the original Enter/Exit compilation family: Sensei.

Sensei's Signal EP combines aspects of UK techno, garage, and bass music uniquely fusing the darker minimal themes with a bouncy groove. The EP is rounded out with a two-step/early dubstep-flavored remix of "Signal" by Mani Festo.

Ahead of the EP's December 8 release, you can grab the title track below.