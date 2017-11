VXO is an experimental vocalist born and bred in Norwalk, Connecticut. She is currently a part of a local indie pop band and has released an experimental EP in 2016 produced by Younger Thug as well as two singles with producer, Eyedress. Next up is an EP on Vanity Press Records.

Though under VXO's name, the track is produced by Color Plus and is being included on the Color Plus EP. Meanwhile, you can download the lead track via the Wetransfer button below.

Fade 2 f. VXO