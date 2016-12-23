Beat Movement 'Entrainment'

Two years after their Anub release, Italian duo Beat Movement return with new EP on Luciano Lamanna's Love Blast label, titled Entrainment.

We're told that this upcoming EP, which lands in January 2018, "envisions a new era of dynamic techno" by "dismissing the most commonly used dark frequencies which break all the usual boundaries of techno music."

Tracklisting

A1. Entrainment

A2. Body Music

B1. Deux Ex Crepusculum

B2. Verboten

Ahead of the EP's January 13 release, you can download title track "Entrainment" via the WeTransfer button below.