Bernhardt 'Posture' (Denham Audio Remix)

Earlier this year, Pitch Rider Records launched with a 10-track compilation of club cuts, titled Inside the Ride, taking in UK bass, techno, grime, footwork, and dubstep.
For their latest outing, the UK label has enlisted Bernhardt, a new moniker of a seasoned artist with a resume that includes some of the biggest labels in the game, a Radio 1 Essential mix, and appearances around the globe. Other than that, the new release arrives with no words; instead, the label lets the uncompromising, hard-hitting techno do the talking.
In support of the release, Pitch Rider has offered up Denham Audio's remix of EP cut "Posture" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.