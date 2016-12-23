Bernhardt 'Posture' (Denham Audio Remix)

Earlier this year, Pitch Rider Records launched with a 10-track compilation of club cuts, titled Inside the Ride, taking in UK bass, techno, grime, footwork, and dubstep.

For their latest outing, the UK label has enlisted Bernhardt, a new moniker of a seasoned artist with a resume that includes some of the biggest labels in the game, a Radio 1 Essential mix, and appearances around the globe. Other than that, the new release arrives with no words; instead, the label lets the uncompromising, hard-hitting techno do the talking.

In support of the release, Pitch Rider has offered up Denham Audio's remix of EP cut "Posture" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Posture (Denham Audio Remix)