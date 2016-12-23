Charlotte Bendiks 'Moped Jacks'

Charlotte Bendiks—from Tromso, Norway—shared her Hidden Tracks EP earlier this year, releasing the first Cómeme EP produced north of the polar circle.
Charlie is a spaced out techno DJ-producer, driven to create "dancefloor pleasure and pain," who spins records and plays live alongside Jon-Eirik Boska, who also features on this 12”.
Included on the 12" is "Moped Jacks," a peak time dancefloor jam that's equally playful as it is stupid. It's said to reflect Bendiks' "various influences," going from Johannesburg to Cologne and via Tromsø to Detroit.
Tracklisting—Hidden Tracks EP
A1. Hjemme
A2. Kaia
A3. Moped Jacks
B1. Tellstainnj
B2.Noir
B3. Noir (Instrumental)
Hidden Tracks EP is out now with "Moped Jacks" available for download below.