Cherophobiac 'Surgery'

Cherophobiac is the alternative-electronic music project of New York-based musician Alexandra Sullivan. After studying music at SUNY Purchase, she drew on such influences as Kate Bush, Depeche Mode, and Björk while creating her (forthcoming) debut album. Themes of dark self-reflection, detachment, and melancholia are the cornerstone of the album, all of which and are prominent throughout both the lyrical content and musical arrangements of the songs. The album's first single "Prayer Hands" was released on October 27, 2017; while "Surgery," the next single, is out now—and also available for download via the WeTransfer button below.