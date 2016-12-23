Clarian 'Tuxedo Beach'

On February 23, 2018, Canadian DJ-Producer Clarian will release his highly anticipated debut LP, Television Days, via Australia’s Balance Music.

Ever enigmatic and distinctive, Clarian, a songwriter and sound engineer from Montreal, first gained notable recognition by the music scene via his former work in synth-pop duo Footprintz, releasing several singles as well as Escape Yourself, an album project that was co-produced with Ewan Pearson and released via Visionquest.

Since the release of the aforementioned long-player, Clarian has continued his sonic development. With releases on labels such as Kompakt, Turbo, Rumors, and Founders of Filth, Clarian has as well collaborated and engineered on several warmly received releases with Guy Gerber, Tiga, and recently Felix Da Housecat.

Following an “unusual winter in Mexico in which he was exiled by a local cult," Clarian turns his attention to his debut LP (under his own name), Television Days. The album was created in Berlin during a tumultuous period and follows the tragic adventures of Kevin Jones, a down-and-out television scriptwriter living in West Hollywood who’s obsessed with Carl Sagan's cosmos and believes he’s being contacted by ancient astronauts.

This characteristically ineffable theme is matched by the album’s passionate and otherworldly style, with the long, drawn-out synths and the retro-inducing soundscapes offering a fitting example of what plays out over the album’s 10 tracks.

Television Days will be out on February 23 via Balance Music, with "Tuxedo Beach," an exclusive bonus track, available for download via the WeTransfer below.