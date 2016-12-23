CUBE 40 'You Make Me Function'

TEMPLE TRAXX is the new label from Khan (Of Finland) specializing in material from the early days of techno and house.

The label launched back in October with the release of You Make Me Function, a raw and tough two tracker from CUBE 40—who the label refer to as "The Ramones of techno"—that laid down the label's penchant for "sleazy-funky-machine-music." The second release, Bad Computa, dropped in November and was another machine-driven outing from CUBE 40, who "played only one show ever: 1998 at Berlin’s E-Werk, dressed in ripped jeans and t-shirts, long black hair, and a can of Budweiser in each hand to resemble their Gabba-Gabba-Hey heroes."

In support of the launch of the label, TEMPLE TRAXX have offered up "You Make Me Function" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. You can pick up the release here.

You Make Me Function