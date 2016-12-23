Czeluść /tʃeɪlʊʃtʃ/—polish for Abyss—is a Kraków-based label and collective founded by Jutrø and Kosa, two local producers and promoters. Having their two compilations released at Soho Palace—Czeluść Vol.#1 and Czeluść Vol.# 2—finally they decided to start they own label and release vol. #3 on their own. The latest compilation gathered over 15 polish beat makers, delivering quality and showing how big and well-developed Polish bass music scene is. It landed last month, with the tracklisting below.

To support the release, Jutrø and Kosa have offered up their contribution to the compilation as one of today's free downloads. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Czeluść (Jutrø & Kosa) "Walka"

02. Sokos "Dół"

03. Olfvn x Michał Graczyk "Lunatyk"

04. Kareful "Osobliwość"

05. Jutrø, Linda "Proch"

06. Doublexx "Czas"

07. Forxst, Kosa "Opus Pierwsze"

08. Da Vosk Docta "Ostatni Dzień Lata"

09. WiFi Boys "Rolling Stones"

10. Ka-meal x Nevaeh "Piryt"

11. PLN.Beatz "Zima"

12. Palewave -"Otchłań" (prod. Chors)

13. MYSTXRIVL "MMXIV"

14. Kosa "Serotonina"

15. Jutrø & Doublexx "Sok"

16. ThirdEyeDimension x Zavart "Ważki"

17. PiNE "Prestiż"

18. Ajgor "Miłość"