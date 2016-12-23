DJ Schwa 'Timeless Prague'

Since 2006, first in Sydney and now in Prague, Michal Swacko (a.k.a. DJ Schwa) has been at the helm of Beef Records, a label committed to the interesting fringes of house and techno. Schwa is also the co-founder of the Komiks Warehouse events in Prague that over the years have played host to artists such as Recondite, Derrick May, Fort Romeau, Floorplan, Kink, and San Proper.

Today, Schwa has offered up a free download of "Timeless Prague," a deep and trippy cut written last summer deep in the Czech mountains. You can download the track below, with more on Schwa and Beef Records here.

Timeless Prague