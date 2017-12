Phrex is a DJ-producer from Switzerland and part of Dubtopia crew. He's soon set to release a new 12" on re:st, titled Spacial. It arrives in the shape of a four-tracker with nods to dubstep, house and bass music.

Tracklisting

A1. Quadrant

A2. Spaces

B1. Vectors In The Sky

B2. Clouds

In support of the release, which lands January 15, Phrex has offered up an unreleased rework of DJ XTC's "Functions On The Low," which can be downloaded via the WeTransfer button below.