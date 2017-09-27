Empathy Slow 'Far from Here' (Original Mix)

Empathy Slow is a Lithuanian DJ-producer living and studying sound in northern England, near Liverpool. Music, he says, is the "biggest part" of his life, and he produces what he calls "dreamy" electronica and techno.

"I love experimenting with my own recorded sounds to get completely different feelings. With my creations, I hope to make people re-live already existing experiences and understand them in a new better way."

Today, he's offered up unreleased cut "Far From Here" as a free download, showing a recent example of his work. Grab it now below.