Francisco Lopez 'Sonic Seeds' (Subsidence Collective mutation)

The fourth release on Italian label Subsidence will be Francisco López' Sonic Seeds, set to arrive on December 14.

Francisco López is an internationally renowned sound artist who, across a forty year career, has crafted a stunning collection of works based on a profound listening of the world. For his latest outing, López has created two effortless sonic journeys from the sound of seeds. The first piece, "untitled#146," was created by extensive mutation and evolution of a 30-second seed sound fragment provided by Jørgen Larsson, while the second, "untitled#156," used seed sound sources (eight 3-second fragments) provided by Jorge Haro. The pieces are endlessly evolving conceptual noise compositions that demand the listeners attention.

In support of the release, the label has offered up a new composition created by the Subsidence crew (Retina.it, Matter, Prg/m), which was crafted from the artist's sound seeds. The haunting nine-minute piece is an exercise in subtly, slowly evolving through a range of dense textures and intricate sounds.

You can grab the exclusive track below, with Sonic Seeds available for pre-order here.

Sonic Seeds (Subsidence Collective mutation)