Gagarin 'Autonomist'

Last month, Geo Records released the latest LP from Gagarin.

Gagarin is the solo moniker of Graham “ Dids” Dowdall, an artist who over the years has collaborated with visionaries such as Nico, John Cale, Low Bias, Suns of Arqa, among many others.

Gagarin's new album, titled Corvid, continues his recent artistic path, presenting a collection of cuts full of achingly beautiful melodies, processed field recordings and found sounds, intricate rhythms, and haunting atmospheres.

In support of the stunning LP, Gagarin has offered up album cut "Autonomist" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up Corvid here.

Autonomist