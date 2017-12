abandonbuilding is back with "Glow," the new single from UK producer Handbook.

Inspired by artists such as J Dilla, Flying Lotus, and Madlib, Handbook has created a hypnotic beat-driven style full of shimmering synth lines and swinging grooves. The latest single perfectly encapsulates his sonic signature, with three-and-a-half minutes of free-flowing beats.

You can grab "Glow" via WeTransfer below.

Glow