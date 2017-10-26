Kisk 'Jazzy Tourism' (Lopazz & Zarook Remix)

Apparel Music will soon release Apparel Story Part Two, a various artist compilation of the best issues in Apparel Music since 2010—and a follow on from part one.

Apparel Music is an internationally distributed record label, created in 2009 following a quest for the most diverse musical styles. The need to explore this genre arises from the idea of bringing something new to the electronic scene. "The two dogs in our logo are the yin and yang, day and night, good and bad, the contrast generated by everything...but above all love," the label explains.

Tracks on the release arrive from Tom Clark, SCSI-9, Huxley, Alejandro Mosso, Nachtbraker, Four Walls, Emerson Todd, and many others.

Ahead of the EP's release, a Lopazz & Zarook remix of Kisk's "Jazzy Tourism" is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.