Larry Cadge 'Reflective'

Larry Cadge has long displayed his propensity for discerning electronic music.

After years as a producer and a label owner, Larry has now released his debut album, Me, Myself and Larry. The album is said to offer " an intimate and introspective journey" the features 11 tracks of electronica, chill-out, house, and techno.

Says Larry about the album: "The idea to make an album started out like a review of my life, in a way. It was a pretty reflective experience. I had to evaluate not only where I was musically, but also personally."

To support the release, Cadge has offered up "Reflective," a beautiful, progressive, and melodic house cut, for free download via the WeTransfer button below.

