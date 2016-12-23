Magic Moments 'Whispered Raps and Hype Beats'

Magic Moments is a singer-songwriter-rapper, producer and video artist from Los Angeles, California, "aiming to spread love and positivity through music and lyrics."

"Whispered Raps and Hype Beats" is his latest release, and his fourth release for 2017, following “Becoming Rainbow,” “Valentine’s Day For Life” and “Moomba Love (Stepping Life’s Dances),” each of which featured its own unique music video. 2018 will see the release of more of Magic Moments’ music building up to a full-length album debut.

Combining a love for hip-hop, drum & bass, an indie wave, the song tell a story of how a young lover and poet navigates romance, freedom and a quest for world peace. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.