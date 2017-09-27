Marat Mode I Say feat. LOWS (Extended)

Spaniard Marat Mode is set for his debut release on HMWL. The Castellon-based producer, real name Guillermo Talayero, has been exploring different fields of the electronic music game for many years. His productions range from experimental acid dub techno to smooth vocal deep house, and he has featured on XLR8R several times before. His latest cut, taken from the EP, features LOWS, a Barcelona-raised Berlin-based singer-songwriter who draws inspiration from various genres such as jazz, soul, and groove. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

I Say feat LOWS (Extended)