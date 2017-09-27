Material Witness 'Point of Light' (Instrumental VIP)

RINSED label arm The Umbrella is back with a new EP from Material Witness, a new project from The Umbrella co-founder Robert Picciotto.

Picciotto has already amassed a catalog of groovy cuts under his Blacky II moniker, but with a new set of sounds presenting themselves, Picciotto decided to launch a new moniker with the Point of Light EP. The cuts on the EP range from meditative drones to heads-down acid bangers, both suited to home listening and club play.

In support of the release, Picciotto has offered up a raw and heavy, acid-drenched club workout that will undoubtedly coat dancefloors in pools of sweat, available to grab via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up Point of Light here.

Point of Light (Instrumental VIP)