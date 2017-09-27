Material Witness 'Point of Light' (Instrumental VIP)

RINSED label arm The Umbrella is back with a new EP from Material Witness, a new project from The Umbrella co-founder Robert Picciotto.
Picciotto has already amassed a catalog of groovy cuts under his Blacky II moniker, but with a new set of sounds presenting themselves, Picciotto decided to launch a new moniker with the Point of Light EP. The cuts on the EP range from meditative drones to heads-down acid bangers, both suited to home listening and club play.
In support of the release, Picciotto has offered up a raw and heavy, acid-drenched club workout that will undoubtedly coat dancefloors in pools of sweat, available to grab via WeTransfer below.
You can pick up Point of Light here.