Mattia Trani 'The Detroit Student' (Madalba Remix)

One year after the release of his debut album, Mattia Trani is going to release a massive remixes pack of the album, titled The Hi-Tech Mission. The Remixes.

Trani has been representing the Detroit sound in Italy for some years now, with releases on Minimalsoul Recordings, as well as his own Pushmaster Discs. In May last year, the Italian producer released his debut album, The Hi-Tech Mission.

The double LP remix package brings a wide diversity of techno, featuring re-works of album tracks by techno icons Ben Sims, DJ Rush, DJ Shufflemaster, T. Linder from Detroit Techno Militia, Echoplex, Kwartz, Madalba, and more.

The Hi-Tech Mission. The Remixes is scheduled for December 15 release, with Madalba's rework of "The Detroit Student" available for download via the button below.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Future Funk Return (Ben Sims Remix)

A2 / 2. Symphony Of A Cosmic Goddess (DJ Rush Remix) B1 / 3. Departure (Kwartz Remix)

B2 / 4. Alien Pattern (Detroit Techno Militia T.Linder Remix)

B3 / 5. The Detroit Student (Madalba Remix)

C1 / 6. Low-Tech Descending (Echoplex Remix)

C2 / 7. Metaphysic State (Astronomical Telegram Remix) D1 / 8. The Detroit Student (DJ Shufflemaster Remix)

D2 / 9. The Hi-Tech Mission (Head Front Panel Remix)

D3 / 10. Traffic 2 Traffic (Raffaele Attanasio Remix)