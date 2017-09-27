The Mechanical Man 'Casuality'

Bosconi has just released the new EP from Naples producer Nicola Altieri (a.k.a. The Mechanical Man).

Titled Mechanical Soul, the EP follows a contribution Bosconi's 'The Sweetest' series with a deep and raw eight-track mini LP built from Yamaha FM synths and Akai samplers. Featuring cuts ranging from hip-hop-infused house to warped breakbeat outings and smokey synth sketches, it's another standout release for Bosconi that signals an exciting producer on the rise.

Mechanical Soul is out now and can be grabbed here, with a bonus cut titled "Casuality" available below.

Casuality