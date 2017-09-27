Murcof x Wagner 'Avril 14th' (Aphex Twin) [Loscil Remix]

Mexican producer Murcof and award-winning French pianist Vanessa Wagner released Statea, an ambitious and fascinating ambient-classical crossover album, back in September of last year via Infineé Music. Across nine tracks, the duo looked to re-interpret the work of a range of celebrated modern composers in ways that pay homage to the source material, including music by John Cage, Philip Glass, Morton Feldman, and Aphex Twin, among others.

Now, the closing chapter of the release arrives in the form of EP03, a releases that further reimagines the original works with a set of remixes from Si Begg, Loscil, and two new versions of tracks by Wagner herself. In support of the release, Infiné has offered up an achingly beautiful remix by Canadian ambient mastermind Loscil as today's XLR8R download. For his remix, Loscil looks to Wagner and Murcof's interpretation of Aphex Twin's "Avril 14th," reworking it into a stunning atmospheric outing.

You can download the remix below, with the full EP available here.

Avril 14th (Aphex Twin) [Loscil Remix]