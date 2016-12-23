Prismic Delight 'Candy Flip'

Prismic Delight, real name Adrian Buruca, is a Los Angeles-based music producer, whose music sits somewhere in the middle of hip-hop, jazz, experimental, ambient, and electronic. That's about all there is to say about him.

Marking the release of his latest album, Deep Pockets, he has offered up album cut "Candy Flip" for free download. The track, he says, is an "electronic instrumental about my experience using LSD and ecstasy in a forest this past summer." Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Candy Flip