Winding down after a glorious 2017, Lauren Lo Sung has remixed Sade's timeless R'n'B track, "Couldn't Love You More." Like all good edits, it survived rigorous testing at some of her favourite gigs of the year from Hi in Ibiza to the Warehouse Project, Manchester, which led to some positive feedback from producers and fans alike. Ahead of the New Year, you can grab the full edit via the WeTransfer button below.