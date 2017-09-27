Synapse 'Stealing Science'

Synapse's Scientism EP is described as "an overview of the last 20 years of regress in modern culture." The erosion of democratic values, the abuse of science, the distortion and manipulation of facts and the deliberate seeds of discord sown by the powerful to create a schism in the fabric of society; enabling the few to exercise control over the many.

The EP landed on New York's Serotonin Records back in November and features four techno electro cuts, all leaning towards the dark side with glimpses of light. "It’s on the lighter side of darkness; it's on the fun side of funk," the label explains. In support of the release, you can grab "Stealing Science" via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklist

01. Schismism

02. SynapseFacts

03. Stealing Science

04. Pluralism