The Free Horizon 'Truality' (Feat. 3oni, Lisp, and Set In Sand)

The last we heard from LA-based label Abandon Building was with the release of Pick a Piper's "Nikko," a stunning beat-driven cut that landed in XLR8R's top 100 downloads of 2017. Now, the label returns with "Truality," the the debut single from The Free Horizon.

Anchored by regular label artist Set in Sand, The Free Horizon is a collaborative project focused on the glitchy beats and shimmering melodies that have garnered Set in Sand a raft of fans the world over. On the first single, Set in Sand invites 3oni for vocal duties, with former collaborator Lisp also joining for a warped hip-hop track that combines electro-pop with colorful beats in a kaleidoscopic, hard-to-define style.

You can pick up "Truality" below, with more from The Free Horizon dropping early next year.

