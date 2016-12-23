TYOMA 'Black Rabbit's Habits'

TYOMA is Artem Kharchenko, a Russian producer, whose last EP was picked up and remixed by Matthew Herbert. Now, his latest four-track Bipolar EP is a complex sound construction, which at its very core contains the author himself, his thoughts, and his music views completely different at times.

Tracklisting:

01. Vacuum

02. Any Second

03. Black Rabbit's Habits

04. The Answer

The EP is out tomorrow via Life on Mars, with "Black Rabbit's Habits" available for download via the WeTransfer button below.